Frank Murphy
Greenville - Clifford F. "Frank" Murphy, 81, of Greenville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, Frank was a son of the late Clifford and Faye Couch Murphy. He retired from Duke Power, was a member of the Wooden Nickel Band, U.S. Army Reserve veteran, and a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 61years: Judy Wickliffe Murphy; daughters: Cindy Orr(Shane), Karen Masschelin(Paul); son-in-law: Jimmy Mullinax; sisters: Dora Edwards, Pat Keller(Buddy); and loving sisters and brothers-in-love, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by a daughter: Vicky Hester Mullinax; and sister: Ann Johns.
His joy came from his love of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife and family, his church family at Locust Hill Baptist Church, playing guitar and singing in Wooden Nickel Band, and the church choir and being in his men's Bible study and Sunday School class. He fought the good fight and finished his race trusting in his Lord and Savior all the way.
There will be no formal family visitation due to social distancing. Mr. Murphy will lie in state Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020, from 1pm until 1:50pm at Locust Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Locust Hill Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Locust Hill Baptist Church Benevolence Fund P.O. Box 759 Travelers Rest, SC 29690 or SECU Family House 1970 Baldwin Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051