Frank Parlatore, III
Fountain Inn - Frank Parlatore, III, 73, of Fountain Inn, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was a son of the late Frank & Antoinette Parlatore II.
Mr. Parlatore is survived by his three daughters, Christina Baillargeon (Kris), Karen Parlatore, and Cheryl Gallion (Armand); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Cannon Memorial Park.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and condolences.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020