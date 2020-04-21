Services
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Parlatore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Parlatore Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Parlatore Iii Obituary
Frank Parlatore, III

Fountain Inn - Frank Parlatore, III, 73, of Fountain Inn, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was a son of the late Frank & Antoinette Parlatore II.

Mr. Parlatore is survived by his three daughters, Christina Baillargeon (Kris), Karen Parlatore, and Cheryl Gallion (Armand); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for the family will be held in Cannon Memorial Park.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information and condolences.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -