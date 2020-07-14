Frank Walter Pearce Jr
Jacksonville, FL - Frank Walter Pearce Jr was born on April 17, 1943 and left for heaven July 10, 2020 with his family at his side. Born in Charleston, SC, he spent his childhood in Cheraw SC., graduated from Clemson University with honors in 1966, also where he received his Master's degree, and was President of his fraternity. A member of the football team, he was known as the 'poet placekicker'.
A leader since his youth, he was a college professor, construction executive, economic development director at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, real estate development executive and business owner. Frank loved people and was generous in giving his time to encourage everyone who crossed his path in both business and ministry. He loved the Lord and mentored many in the faith as a Bible study teacher, offering everyone unconditional love and will leave a big hole in many lives.
Survived by his wife Lois, three sons Andrew Lindsay Pearce, Samuel Rivers Pearce, Thomas Ward Pearce (Shayna) and daughter Kathryn Anne Pearce, three grandchildren Rivers Gage Pearce, Ella Kennedy Pearce, Samuel Rivers Pearce, Jr., brother Lloyd Pearce and many relatives in S.C. He also leaves a family of spiritual sons and daughters who looked to him as a father figure.
A memorial celebration will be held on Monday, July 20 at 10:30am via live stream on YouTube from Christian Family Chapel where Frank helped start a monthly men's breakfast. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christian Family Chapel "Readiosity Fund" , the Jacksonville City Rescue Mission where Frank was teaching a weekly Bible study, or Prisoners of Christ which Frank helped found and served on the board for 30 years. If you would like to share a memory of Frank, please send to resume@pearcejobs.com
The livestream will be on the homepage of http://www.CfcJax.com
. Click on "Frank Pearce" at the top.