Frank White
{ "" }
Frank White

Greenville - Frank O. White, Jr., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Greenville.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Frank O. White, Sr. and Dorothy Wakefield White.

Frank graduated from Parker High School, attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and worked as a senior structural designer at Jacobs Engineering and Fluor. He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church; however, for the past five years he has attended Clearview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Tumblin White; a daughter, Kristen White Cox; and Poppy's two granddaughters, Emily Cox and Anna Cox. His four girls were the loves of his life. In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Elaine Anderson; a niece, Shannon Powell (Jay); a nephew, Eric Anderson (Lisa); and son-in-law, Mike Cox.

A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
