Frankie Watson Murphy
Belton - Frankie Watson Murphy, 85, of 347 Murphy Road, wife of Wm. Ray Murphy, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Summit Place Assisted Living.
Frankie was a life-long resident of the Shady Grove Community in Belton, SC. Born May 23, 1934 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Idelle "Bess" Bannister Watson. Frankie excelled as a homemaker and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, having served for many years as the church organist and Sunday School Teacher.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, Frankie is survived by three daughters, Pamela Poore (John) of Belton, Lisa Stone (Fred) of Pickens and Jeanie Ford (Scot) of Fort Mill; six grandchildren, Ross (Sonya) Poore, David (Amy) Stone, Michael (Jennifer) Stone, Joshua (Julie) Ford, Zach (Kristy) Ford and Jonathan Ford and seven great grandchildren, Emma Poore, Caroline Poore, Will Stone, Olivia Stone, Isaac Ford, Kate Ford and Murphy Ford.
A service celebrating the life and home-going of Frankie will be held at 3pm Friday (February 14) at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Daryle Hawthorne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45pm prior to the service at the church.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Shady Grove Rd, Belton, SC 29627.
