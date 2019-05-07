|
Franklin D. Smith
Greer - Franklin Delano Smith, 85, widower of Myrtle Ross Smith, passed away on May 5, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Herman F. and Lillie Kate Flynn Smith, he was a retired employee for Daniel Construction, a US Army Korean War Veteran and a member of Oneal Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Robert Dale Smith (Diane H.) of Lyman, Ronald Curtis Smith of Greer and Barry Franklin Smith (Wanda P.) of Taylors; four brothers, Lee Wendall Smith, Billy Flynn Smith, Benjamin Wayne Smith and Donald Ricky Smith all of Greer; four sisters, Evelyn Dakota Rogers of NC, Betty Jo Campbell of Greenville, Katherine Clary of Lyman and Shirley Garrett of Greer and four grandchildren, Lacy Gillmer (Don) of Mauldin, Tracey Smith of Duncan, Brian Smith (Samantha) of Greer and Alex Smith of Taylors.
Mr. Smith was predeceased by one brother, Herman Delous Smith and Louise Elizabeth Rogers.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Oneal Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Wayne Davis. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Alex Smith, Brian Smith, Brian Vannatter and Tim Smith.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of his son, Barry Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to O'Neal Baptist Church, 3420 N. Highway 101, Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019