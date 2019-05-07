Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Oneal Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin D. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin D. Smith Obituary
Franklin D. Smith

Greer - Franklin Delano Smith, 85, widower of Myrtle Ross Smith, passed away on May 5, 2019 at his home.

A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Herman F. and Lillie Kate Flynn Smith, he was a retired employee for Daniel Construction, a US Army Korean War Veteran and a member of Oneal Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Robert Dale Smith (Diane H.) of Lyman, Ronald Curtis Smith of Greer and Barry Franklin Smith (Wanda P.) of Taylors; four brothers, Lee Wendall Smith, Billy Flynn Smith, Benjamin Wayne Smith and Donald Ricky Smith all of Greer; four sisters, Evelyn Dakota Rogers of NC, Betty Jo Campbell of Greenville, Katherine Clary of Lyman and Shirley Garrett of Greer and four grandchildren, Lacy Gillmer (Don) of Mauldin, Tracey Smith of Duncan, Brian Smith (Samantha) of Greer and Alex Smith of Taylors.

Mr. Smith was predeceased by one brother, Herman Delous Smith and Louise Elizabeth Rogers.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Oneal Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Wayne Davis. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Alex Smith, Brian Smith, Brian Vannatter and Tim Smith.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home of his son, Barry Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to O'Neal Baptist Church, 3420 N. Highway 101, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now