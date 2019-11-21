|
|
Franklin "Frank" Smith
Easley - Franklin "Frank" Ross Smith, 77, of Easley, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Louis Johnston Smith, Jr. and Carolyn Joyce Tillotson.
Before retiring, Frank worked as a HVAC technician with United Technologies. He was a dedicated and hard worker.
Frank is survived by two daughters, Amanda C. Edwards (Tim), and Debra D. Lusk (Fred); two sons, Christopher D. Smith, and Brandon F. Smith; six grandchildren, T.J., Andrew, Steven, Elizabeth Edwards, Maryryan Kathrine Smith, and Virginia Clair Smith; two stepsons, David Steward Green, and James Hollis Green, III; three step grandchildren, JJ Green, Christa Green, and Sidney Green; two sisters, Ann Hunter (Corbitt), and Barbara Smith.
There will be no service held.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019