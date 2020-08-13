1/
Fred C. Ungar
Fred C. Ungar

Simpsonville - Fred C. Ungar, 88, widowed husband of Barbara Ungar, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Born in Vienna, he was the son of the late Irwin and Sabine Schlessinger Ungar.

He is survived by two sons, Mike Ungar and his wife Mindy, Jim Ungar and his wife Laurie; two daughters, Betty Simon and her husband Larry, Cheryl Martin and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Matthew Ungar and his fiancé Christina Carroll, Melissa Broom and her husband Cameron, Justin Ungar and his wife Cecilia, and Jonathan Ungar; two great grandchildren, Grant Broom, and Grayson Ungar; and one brother, Eric Ungar and his wife Goldie.

A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery for immediate family only.

For live stream information, contact Congregation Beth Israel at www.bethisraelsc.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. at www.ushmm.org.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Beth Israel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
