Fred Lynn Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Lynn, Jr.

Taylors - John Frederick "Fred" Lynn, Jr., 84, passed away June 13, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late John Frederick Lynn, Sr. and Cora Lee Burns Lynn, he was a retired dairy farmer and owner of Sandy Flat Berry Patch.

Surviving are his wife, Sarah Langford Lynn of the home; one son, John Frederick Lynn, III of Taylors; one daughter, Ruth Andrea Lynn (Bill Belpanno) of Taylors; and one sister, Evelyn Earle of Greenville.

He was also predeceased by one brother, Dennis M. Lynn and one sister, Betty L. Manley-Garrett.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Joe F. Hayes, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved