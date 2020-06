Fred Lynn, Jr.Taylors - John Frederick "Fred" Lynn, Jr., 84, passed away June 13, 2020.A native of Greenville County, son of the late John Frederick Lynn, Sr. and Cora Lee Burns Lynn, he was a retired dairy farmer and owner of Sandy Flat Berry Patch.Surviving are his wife, Sarah Langford Lynn of the home; one son, John Frederick Lynn, III of Taylors; one daughter, Ruth Andrea Lynn (Bill Belpanno) of Taylors; and one sister, Evelyn Earle of Greenville.He was also predeceased by one brother, Dennis M. Lynn and one sister, Betty L. Manley-Garrett.Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Joe F. Hayes, Jr.A memorial service will be held at a later date.The family is at the home.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com