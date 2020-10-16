1/
Fred M. Kimzey Jr.
Fred M. Kimzey, Jr.

Taylors - Fred Moore Kimzey, Jr., 81, husband of the late Frances Pollard Kimzey and the late Doris Compton Kimsey, passed away October 15, 2020.

A native of Greer, son of the late Fred M. Kimzey, Sr. and Sylvia Waldrop Kimzey, he was a retired office machine technician, member of Second Baptist Church and a US Army veteran.

Surviving are one daughter, Susan Kimzey of Greer; one grandson, Duncan Seegars; a special niece and nephew, Chris and Merica Thompson; and a special friend, Jean Rigo.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the gravesite following the service.

Online condolences made be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
