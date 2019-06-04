|
Fred Willard Jones
Taylors - Fred Willard Jones, 96, of Taylors, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Ben and Iness Jones.
Fred was a kind, loving, and patient man, with many family and friends describing him as the "best man they've ever known". He had a genuine soul that loved the Lord and his family, and he was a great friend to those who knew him. As a young man, he served in the Army during WWII and was one of the men who, on June 7, 1944, stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight Nazi Germany on D-Day. In 2014, he revisited Normandy for the D-Day 70th Anniversary Celebration. He was a proud veteran, earning many medals including five bronze stars. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years of service, and was a member of Taylors Church of Christ.
Fred is survived by his children, Chris F. Jones (Sue) and Brenda E. Jones; his grandchildren, Jessica Arnold (Chris), Brittany Goddard (Nathan), Brandon Jones, and Rachel Jones; his great-grandchildren, Ella Arnold, Brooks Arnold, Carson Arnold, Nolan Goddard, and Hudson Goddard; and his brother, Bobby Jones.
He is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn H. Jones; his sisters, Christine Sorgee and Lois Rushton; and his brothers, Roy Jones, Harold Jones, Gettys Jones, Mack Jones, Horace Jones, and Claude Jones.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:45 am prior to the service. A committal will follow the service at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Greenville.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019