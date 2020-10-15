Freda Lester Dawkins
Greenville - Freda Lester Dawkins, 91, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 16, 1928 in Newberry SC, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Mabel Lester.
Mrs. Dawkins was a member of Bumcombe Street United Methodist Church-Trinity Campus in Greenville.
She enjoyed numerous hobbies and traveling with her husband Wallace in their motorhome. Freda loved her Clemson Tigers.
Mrs. Dawkins leaves behind a strong legacy in her family. She is survived by her children, Mike (Lyne), Ben (Brenda), and Van (Debbie) Dawkins; grandchildren, Chad (Patrise) and Greg (Melissa) Dawkins, Amanda (Matt) Roberson, Matthew (Kaylee) Dawkins, Michele Dawkins, Jeff, Jake, and Jody Dawkins; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Luke Dawkins, Kate, Emma, and Abby Dawkins, Sadie, Jack, and Eli Roberson, and Savannah Dawkins; her sister, Janelle (Beaman) Otherson, and a sister-in-law, Betty Lester.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace M. Dawkins, siblings, JC (Claudette) Lester, Margaret (Lewis) Shealy, Mildred Goodrich, Helen (Jim) Phelps and Clyde (Betty) Lester.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Bumcomb Street United Methodist Church-Trinity Campus, 2703 Augusta St, Greenville SC 29605.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com
Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.