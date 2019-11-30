Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Fredda J.Whitted Powell

Fredda J.Whitted Powell Obituary
Fredda J.Whitted Powell

Greenville - Fredda J. Whitted Powell, 81, of Greenville, died Monday, November 25, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late E.J. Whitted and Mattie Lou Dean.

Fredda was a resident of Saluda Lake Community and a member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church. She graduated from Paris High School. Her late husband served in the Navy for 22 years and Fredda enjoyed living and traveling all around the world with him.

She is survived by her children, Martha Powell, Donald L. Powell, Jr. (Tirzah), Kathy Powell Brown, and Deana Powell Carpenter (Sean); grandchildren, Jessica, Jordan, Ralph, Jonathan, and Heather; six great grandchildren; and her sister, Frankie Whitted Rodgers.

In addition to her parents, Fredda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Lee Powell, Sr.; and her brother, Francis (Cisco) Whitted.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a memorial service to follow in the Northwest Chapel at 3:00 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
