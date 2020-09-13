Freddie Jenkins
Pelzer - Fredrick Wallace "Freddie" Jenkins, 67, husband of Vickie Karen Cooley Jenkins, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of Carter Ann McCauley Nix of Taylors and of the late Marion Parker Jenkins. He retired from Michelin Tire Company.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Ashley Ann Laursen (Shaun Eric) of Charleston, Jonathan Chet Jenkins (Dana Pridgen) of Charleston, Christopher Alexander (Kaili) of Simpsonville, and McKenzie Faith Alexander of Spartanburg; brothers, Marion McCauley "Mac" Jenkins of Lake Hartwell and Andrew Parker Jenkins of Taylors; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Paradise.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com