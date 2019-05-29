|
|
Frederick Edmund Bachert
Greenville - Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Dadpa, Uncle Fred, Cousin Tex, Friend - passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 74.
Fred was born on May 19, 1945 in Sioux City, Iowa. He was the son of Reverend Harold Bohn Bachert and Mildred Den Hartog Bachert. Most of his young life was spent in Indiana where his father was assigned to various Methodist church parishes.
He spent his high school years in Indiana and graduated from Angola High School in 1963. He attended DePauw University where he met the love of his life, Connie Nagle, to whom he was happily married for 52 years. He went on to receive a Bachelors' Degree at Indiana University in Bloomington.
He spent his entire career working for the same company. He was hired out of college by Dodge Manufacturing Company in Mishawaka, Indiana, which was owned by Reliance Electric Company. He started out as Training Supervisor with subsequent positions as Sales Engineer, Training Manager, and Assistant Distributor Sales Manager before being promoted to Distributor Manager for Dodge/Mechanical Products. He was then Product Manager of Roller Bearings, General Product Manager of Bearings, and Manager of Domestic and International Marketing. Lastly, he was the General Product Manager of Bearings for Rockwell Automation from 1998 to the time of his retirement in 2007.
He served on various committees and boards in many professional organizations including the American Training Association, American Management Association, Power Transmission Distributors Association, Manufacturers Association of Productivity and Innovation, Bearing Specialists Association, Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association, and American Bearings Manufacturers Association.
Fred was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend, Indiana. He served as their Financial Campaign Manager, a member of the Chancel Choir, and on Pastor Parish Relations Committee. When Dodge/Reliance Electric relocated and established the Mechanical Group Headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina in 1982, Fred transferred his church membership to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. He has been a member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee, the Chancel Choir, the Music and Arts Ministry Board and was very involved in the Seekers Sunday School Class, including serving as president.
Fred's hobbies were travel, reading, golf, exercise, vocal music with BSUMC choir and Piedmont Men's Chorale. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a wonderful cheerful smile and a great laugh. He was a warm man who loved and was loved dearly. Now he is with his Lord singing in the heavenly choir.
Fred is survived by his wife, Connie Nagle Bachert; daughter, Kristina Bachert; son, Eric Bachert; and grandchildren, Cody and Natalie Bachert.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the downtown Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the funeral service in Sisk Hall.
In memory of Fred's mother, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UsAgainstAlzheimer's, 2 Wisconsin Circle, Suite 700, Chevy Chase, MD, 20815, or online https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org
Published in The Greenville News on May 29, 2019