|
|
Frederick Stoller
Easley - Frederick LeRoy Stoller, 89, of Easley, died on Sunday December 1, 2019, after an extended illness due to Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Sabetha, KS on July 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Roy Stoller and Dorothy Stoller Moser.
After graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University, Fred proudly served his country while in the US Army in Detroit, MI during the Korean War. While stationed in Detroit, Fred met the love of his life, Lois Creighton, at a USO function. After marrying Lois in the Episcopal Church in 1954, the young couple moved to Bartlesville, OK where Fred started his long career with Phillips Petroleum. His career with Phillips included transfers to Venezuela, Greenville, SC and Puerto Rico. While working in the Fibers Division in Greenville, Fred accrued 27 patents for the company. He ran the San Juan, PR office before retiring in 1988. Fred and Lois spent their retirement years divided between two homes in Apopka, FL and Greenville, SC.
Being a humble man, Fred was guided by selfless service to others. Wherever they lived Fred and Lois volunteered at soup kitchens and numerous other causes. He served several terms on the Vestry at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal in Greenville. Fred and Lois were members of St. Michael's Episcopal in Easley after moving to their daughter and son-in-law's house for his remaining years.
Fred enjoyed playing doubles tennis up until his early 80s. He and Lois cherished their numerous cruises throughout the Caribbean often including their children and other family members.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years; son Doug Stoller and wife Mary; daughter Susan Capece and husband Toby; son David Stoller and wife Lynda; and son Dale Stoller and wife Phyllis, as well as seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A private service is planned at St. Michael's Episcopal at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.cremationsocietyofsc.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019