Fredrick William Lee
Mauldin - Fred Lee, 79, of Mauldin, husband of Mary Driscoll Lee, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodruff Road Christian Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
