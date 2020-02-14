Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodruff Road Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick William Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick William Lee Obituary
Fredrick William Lee

Mauldin - Fred Lee, 79, of Mauldin, husband of Mary Driscoll Lee, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodruff Road Christian Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -