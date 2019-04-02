Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Visitation
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial service
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Travelers Rest - Frieda Moss Harvey, 68, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in Rock Hill to Louise Moss and the late Herbert Moss, Sr. She was a 1969 graduate of Rock Hill High School and a department manager at Walmart. Frieda dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children, Michael (Angie) Harvey and Sharyn "Beth" (Shane) Houston; six grandchildren, Cameron, Mackenzie and Kendall Harvey, Laddie, Charlie and Kayla Houston; siblings, Brenda (David) Phifer and Herbie Moss; and her special dog and companion, "Scooter".

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Millard B. "Uncle Billy" Harvey in 2016.

A visitation will be held on April 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 2, 2019
