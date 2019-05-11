Furman "Hop" Hopkins



Liberty, SC - Furman W. "Hop" Hopkins, Jr., widower of Nancy Chappell Hopkins, passed away, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.



"Hop" was born in Central, a son of the late Furman W. and Irene Johnston Hopkins, Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School and was a retired employee with H & W Electrical of Greenville. He was a member of Central First Baptist Church.



Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Leigh Knight; son, Jeffrey Warren Hopkins (Lisa); grandchildren, Taylor and Steven Hopkins and Jaylee Knight all of Liberty; brothers, Bobby Hopkins (Jane Brown) of Clemson and Ronnie Hopkins (Cindy) of Anderson; sisters, Peggy Cover of Clemson, Gwen Gilstrap of Easley and Linda Patrick (Douglas) of Greenville.



Graveside services will be 3 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central with Rev. Austin McKnight officiating.



The family is at the home.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the .



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the .