Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
W. Main Street
Central, SC
Liberty, SC - Furman W. "Hop" Hopkins, Jr., widower of Nancy Chappell Hopkins, passed away, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.

"Hop" was born in Central, a son of the late Furman W. and Irene Johnston Hopkins, Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School and was a retired employee with H & W Electrical of Greenville. He was a member of Central First Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Leigh Knight; son, Jeffrey Warren Hopkins (Lisa); grandchildren, Taylor and Steven Hopkins and Jaylee Knight all of Liberty; brothers, Bobby Hopkins (Jane Brown) of Clemson and Ronnie Hopkins (Cindy) of Anderson; sisters, Peggy Cover of Clemson, Gwen Gilstrap of Easley and Linda Patrick (Douglas) of Greenville.

Graveside services will be 3 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central with Rev. Austin McKnight officiating.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on May 11, 2019
