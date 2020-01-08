|
|
Furman Ivey Williams
Charleston - Furman Ivey Williams, wife of Byron Williams, M.D. died following a brief illness Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 10 a.m. in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in Hanahan Hall at the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at 3 p.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery, 7061 Capitol Way, Springfield, SC 29146.
She was born in Greenville, SC and was the daughter of Frances Webster Ivey Ullery and Jasper West Ivey, and step-daughter of Richard Anderson Ullery.
She is survived by her husband, W. Byron Williams, M. D. of Charleston, SC, son Charles Rivers (Chris) Stone, Jr., (Heather Neal Stone), grandson Benjamin Neal Stone, and granddaughter Addison Ivey Stone of Greenville. SC, her brother David West Ivey, D.D.S., (Audrey Nettles) of Summerville, SC and nieces Megan Ivey Pitts, Madelyn Ivey Perry, and Morgan Leigh Ivey. Also surviving are two step-daughters, Mayfield Williams Brusca (Michael) of Lambertville, NJ, and Catherine Nichols Williams of Charleston, SC, and step-grandchildren Henry Harris Brusca, and Tyler Ann Brusca of Lambertville, NJ, sisters-in-law Janet Williams Hafner (Jack) of Townville, SC, and Rebekah Williams Beaman (Dan) of Charleston, SC.
Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Columbia College and a former employee of Wachovia Bank, Charleston, SC.
Memorials may be made to: Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or Bishop Gadsden Resident's Assistant Fund, or Bishop Gadsden Employee Appreciation Fund at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020