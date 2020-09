Or Copy this URL to Share

G. Randolph Johnson



Kinards - G. Randolph Johnson, 92, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church. Memorials may be made to the church cemetery trust fund, c/o Gloria Owens, 2566 Sandy Run Creek Road, Kinards, SC 29355.



McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry.









