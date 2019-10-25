|
|
Gail Merritt
Greenville - Gail Merritt, 72, wife of Ronny Merritt, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
She was born in Greenville County to the late Jeanette Hall Maddox and Doyle Duvall. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a former employee of Kmart.
Gail was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family.
In addition to her husband of 28 years, she is survived by a daughter, Shannon Wakefield; three stepchildren, Jamie Merritt, April Merritt and Chad Merritt; four grandchildren; five grandchildren; and a brother.
She was preceded in death by a sister.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019