Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Merritt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Merritt Obituary
Gail Merritt

Greenville - Gail Merritt, 72, wife of Ronny Merritt, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was born in Greenville County to the late Jeanette Hall Maddox and Doyle Duvall. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a former employee of Kmart.

Gail was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family.

In addition to her husband of 28 years, she is survived by a daughter, Shannon Wakefield; three stepchildren, Jamie Merritt, April Merritt and Chad Merritt; four grandchildren; five grandchildren; and a brother.

She was preceded in death by a sister.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now