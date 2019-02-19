Services
Berea First Baptist Church
529 Farrs Bridge Rd
Greenville, SC 29611
Greenville - Gail Burdine Brown Raymer native of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019 after a long illness. She was daughter of the late Harold Brown and Sue Burdine Brown Newman. Gail retired from Addcare Counseling. Many lives were touched by her incredible social skills and ability to connect with numerous people. She was a life-time member of Berea First Baptist Church.

She is survived by Son Jeff Raymer and his wife Terena. Father Ike Newman, Brother Don Newman, Nephew Scott Neman (Mandi), Niece Angie Bennett (David) and their children along with numerous love ones and friends.

Gail was preceded in death by Son Hal Raymer and Sister Suzanne Newman.

A private service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Berea First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church 529 Farr's Bridge Road Greenville SC, 29611.

Families are at their respected homes.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 19, 2019
