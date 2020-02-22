|
|
Gail Sammet
Greenville - Gail "Gigi" Scott Sammet, 79, wife of the late Lieutenant General George Sammet, Jr., US Army, Retired passed away on February 21, 2020 at Cascades Verdae, a retirement community in Greenville, SC. Born September 1, 1940 in Boston, MA, she was the only daughter of William and Gertrude (Millar) Green.
A star cheerleader at Reading High School, Gail joined American Airlines as a flight attendant from 1959 to 1961, when she married her first husband, Dr. Anthony L. Scott, the father of her five children. Their marriage would soon take them abroad to Ankara, Turkey during Scott's time in the US Air Force, and then to Orlando, Florida, where she lived much of the rest of her life. After she married George in 1982, Gail would take to the air again with ATA Airlines as part of the company's Chicago, IL- and Orlando, FL-based crews from 1993 to 2004.
While her children were young, she was known for her innovative Halloween costumes, her parties, and her way around the tennis court. She took an active interest in her children and grandchildren's education, serving as a member of numerous PTA boards in the Orlando area. "Let me buy you a book," she would offer her grandchildren when they went out shopping. The offer was always accepted. She loved movies about the war, late-night egg sandwiches, Tiramisu straight from the freezer, and magazine subscriptions, even if she seldom got around to reading the issues stacked around the house.
Gail's home was filled with the voices of her children, grandchildren, and friends. There was always room for someone to stay the night, an extra plate at the table, the tea kettle on the stove. (Her preference was invariably Lipton black tea.) Gail welcomed short term and long-term visitors alike, so long as one of her crazy dogs let you pass through the front door. With a visor on her head, she loved long walks in the sun.
A lifelong student of French, she often practiced the language while driving her MG Midget, a cellphone always at the ready. (She was always the first in the family to embrace any new technology, whether it was AOL or the iPhone.) Gail never stopped moving and rarely slept, whether she was working the skies or traveling Europe. She was a devout Catholic and often spoke of the beauty of seeing the Abby at Mont-Saint-Michel in France.
Like her mother, Gail spent the final years living with Alzheimer's disease. Though her memories eventually faded, her love of family and friends stayed with her until the end. When she could still speak, she would often whisper, "I love you." These three words were the sum of Gail, and those of us who cherished her company will remember her using them often, with that distinct, Boston accent.
Gail is survived by her five children, Anthony L. Scott, Jr (Toni) of New Orleans, LA; Heather C. Durbin (David) of Simpsonville, SC; Howard E. Scott III (Dana) of Charlotte, NC; Ian W. Scott (Pamela) of Merritt Island, FL and Catherine S. Thompson (Keith) of Sacramento, CA; a brother, John Green (Barbara) of Reading, MA; grandchildren, Andrew S. Durbin of New York, NY, Abigail C. Durbin of Simpsonville, SC, Chase H. Scott, Bryce E. Scott , and Aidan D. Scott of Charlotte, NC and Michael, Amelia, Sophie, Olivia, Savannah and Ethan Scott of Merritt Island, FL and Julia C. Vallejos of Lafayette, LA and Sam A. Vallejos of New Orleans, LA; sisters-in-law, Ann Green of Merrimack, NH and Kathleen Green of Bedford, MA. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gail was predeceased in death by her two of her brothers, William A. Green, Jr. of Nashua, NH and Michael T. Green of Bedford, MA; and a grandson, Tyler W. Scott of Charlotte, NC.
The family would like to thank the administration, staff, and volunteers at Cascades Verdae, and the staff at Patriot Hospice. Thank you for helping Gail and her family through her journey since July 1, 2013.
A Catholic Memorial Mass and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will both be held at a future date.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020