Gareth Delwyn Scott
Simpsonville - Gareth D. Scott, 79, of Simpsonville, passed away at home on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born March 25, 1940, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Olin and Emma Scott.
Dr. Scott was a graduate of Pendleton High School and Clemson University. After 10 years in banking, he answered the call to the ordained ministry in the United Methodist Church. He earned his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from the Candler School of Theology, Emory University.
As a United Methodist minister, he served as pastor of Bethesda and Beulah United Methodist Churches in Powdersville, First UMC in Hemingway, Saint James UMC in Spartanburg, Grace UMC in Union, Simpsonville UMC in Simpsonville, and Main Street UMC in Greenwood. He also served as the President/CEO of the Greenwood Methodist Home in Greenwood, and as Superintendent of the Rock Hill and Greenville Districts of the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Following retirement in 2004, he continued to serve as pastor of Saint Paul UMC in Greenville, Dean and Associate Professor of United Methodist Studies at Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West where he was awarded the Leon McDill Allison Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2009, and as a supervisor and adjunct professor in the Teaching Parish for Candler School of Theology, Emory University. In retirement, he also served as Parish Pastor for Mauldin United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Fredna; son, Del (deceased) and his wife, Jennifer, of Moore; daughter, Amy Love and her husband, Darrin, of Powdersville; and son, Quay and his wife, Erica, of Simpsonville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Cassi and Kory Scott; Connor, Emma, Bella and McKenna Love; and Ava, Sam, and Will Scott; and a brother, Haskell Scott of Greenville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mauldin United Methodist Church, 100 East Butler Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662.
Memorials may be made to Mauldin United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 29, 2020