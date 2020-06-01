Gary Costanzo
Simpsonvillw - Gary Costanzo, 73, of Simpsonville, husband of Carol Russell Costanzo, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Born in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Sullivan & Julia Costanzo. Mr. Costanzo served our country in the U.S. Army and retired from the Dept. of Defense with Lockheed Martin.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Mr. Costanzo is survived by his son, Jeffery Costanzo of Simpsonville; their daughter, Susan Campbell and her husband, Steve, of Columbia; and a sister, Carole Benson, and her husband, Patrick, of Ohio.
Mr. Costanzo will be interred in the MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. Those arrangements will be announced once finalized.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for online condolences.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.