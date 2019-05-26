|
|
Gary E. Gandy
Purvis, MS - Gary E. Gandy passed away on March 30th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hattiesburg, MS on November 15th, 1946, son of the late N.A. Gandy and Ruth Baker Gandy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Eugene Gandy, and his former wife, Anita McCullum Gandy.
Mr. Gandy is survived by his precious sister, as he called her, Joan Brannan, and brother, Donald Gandy, 5 nieces and a nephew, Neresa Williamson and husband Russell, Norma Evans and husband Kyle, Lisa Gandy Amezziane and husband Mohamed, Heather Walrod Chan and husband Larry, and Rex Brannan and wife Brandy. He also is survived by nine great nieces and nephews, Matthew Williamson and wife Charity, Walker Evans and wife Katlyn, Morgan Williamson, Ryder Evans, Colby Brannan, Sumaya Amezziane, Baylee Brannan, Abdurrahman Amezziane, and Abdullah Amezziane.
Gary graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, MS in 1965. After High School, he completed his bachelor's degree in Psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi.He tried three times to enter into the US Navy, as his dream was to be a jet pilot. He had the highest score on his entrance exam in the area, but was turned down due to health problems.
After working in the field of Psychology for several years, Gary returned to his beloved alma mater to complete his Master's degree in Business Administration. Gary went on to work as a loan specialist at the small business association in Florida. After several years, he continued this job in Jackson, MS until he retired. While in Jackson, he met his wife and had his only son, Robert.
Gary went on to begin a second career in private business as a vice president of commercial loans in Greenville, SC. He absolutely loved his home, yard, and life in Greenville! While there, he made many special friendships especially with his neighbors (Jonda, Ralph, Julie, Beth, Frank, Ken, Joe, Michael, Simon, Linda, and Bob, please forgive anyone we left out, you are all precious!!). In addition, he remained or became friends with George, Edmund, Cass, Jacqueline, Joleen, Donna, and Jean. Several friendships lasted throughout his lifetime: Bill Thompson, Don Taylor, and Richard Jemison. These guys stated in touch with Gary right until the end and loved him as a brother, as he did them.
He participated in a democratic club known as the "Drinking Liberals", the club gathered at his house every Thursday after their meeting. Many a gathering took place at Gary's house and front porch. He offered cocktails to all and kept everyone's favorite drink. He was involved with hiking groups, volunteered at the museum as a tour guide, earned his Master Gardeners Certification, took a cruise with his extended family, went on a trip to Italy with his son, and spend some time in Morocco with his niece and her family.
Gary was best known for always being right, a love for classic cars, knowing every sports statistic known to man, a huge music collection, an avid art fan, a voracious reader, a proud USM supporter and alumni, and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly!
Gary's memorial service, in honor of he and his son, Robert Gandy, who died shortly before him, will be held Saturday, June 29th at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in the Family Room (77 Shelby Speights Dr, Purvis, MS 39475) @ 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to his beloved university, USM, where he was always a devoted Golden Eagle fan! The family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, called, visited, and helped take care of Gary after his stroke especially his beloved sister Joan, and his sitters Sarah Hurt and Brandy Brannan, Halcyon Hospice, and the members and staff of First Baptist Church of Purvis. If you need more information, please call Norma Evans @ 601-543-4324.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019