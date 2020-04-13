|
|
Gary Michael Burrell
Myrtle Beach - November 10, 1948 - April 11, 2020
Gary Michael Burrell, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday April 11, 2020, at his Myrtle Beach home surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his son Brian Heath Burrell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Ann Burrell; daughter, Ashley Burell; grandsons, Damion Bryant and Brayden Owens.
A private service will be held.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020