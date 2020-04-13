Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Gary Michael Burrell


1948 - 2020
Gary Michael Burrell Obituary
Gary Michael Burrell

Myrtle Beach - November 10, 1948 - April 11, 2020

Gary Michael Burrell, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday April 11, 2020, at his Myrtle Beach home surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his son Brian Heath Burrell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Ann Burrell; daughter, Ashley Burell; grandsons, Damion Bryant and Brayden Owens.

A private service will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
