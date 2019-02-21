|
Gary Rudolph Martin
Greenville - Gary Rudolph Martin, 63, of Greenville, passed away February 15, 2019. He was the son of Betty Jean Hamby and the late Rudolph Martin. Other survivors include his stepfather, Charles Hamby and a special friend, Margaret McSwain.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Martin and a nephew, Ronnie Martin, II.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Westville Funeral Home - Cremation Society of SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 21, 2019