Simpsonville - Gay Cox Shaw, 78, of Simpsonville SC went home on Saturday July 11, 2020.
A long-time resident of Augusta, GA, she was the beloved wife of the late George Curtis Shaw and the daughter of the late Chiles L. and Margaret M. Cox. She worked as a RN and retired from University Hospital. In her free time, she was an avid gardener and reader. She was also a long-time member of Curtis Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Gay sacrificed for her family, working 12-hour weekend shifts and worked her "magic" with the family budget for many years to help provide for her children. She was very active with her seven grandchildren, caring uniquely for each of them. Gay was known for her legendary Thanksgiving dinners, with a house full of family and food, none of which could be served until somebody ran to Kroger for rolls!
After the death of her husband Curtis (aka Daddy Shaw), Gay wrote a book about their life together. It concluded with the thought that "...her beloved Curtis, my lifetime Sweetheart, my precious husband of forty years, the man I still long to hold in my arms, was now safe and secure in the arms of - My One True Love... JESUS!" The family rejoices now in her reunion with both!
She is survived by a son, Curt Shaw and wife Paula of Simpsonville SC, daughter Ruth Shaw Dixon and husband Emory of Buford GA, and daughter Carolyn Shaw Cates of Sylvania GA. She is survived by seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, with a third great-grand expected in August.
She was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Cox Fiske and had a very close relationship with her niece and nephews. She enjoyed a large extended family with many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Private graveside funeral services were held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
