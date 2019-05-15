|
|
Gayle Belcher Collins
Lyman - Linda Gayle Belcher Collins, 80, passed away May 13, 2019.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Clarence and Millie Fisher Belcher, she was a retired employee of Cryovac and a member of Motlow Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Abe Collins; a daughter, Missy Forrester (Kenny); a son, Scott Collins (Kristy); and two grandchildren, Lindsey Collins and Kelly Forrester.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Terry Rainey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Missy Forrester.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 15, 2019