Taylors - Gayle McGaha Below, 79, of Taylors, beloved wife of Gregory S. Below, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Durrell I. and Dorothy Lee Brooks McGaha. Gayle was a graduate of Spartanburg High School Class of 1959. IN 1961, she married Greg and the two were blessed with two children. Gayle was a loving and devoted wife and mother who took enormous pride in raising her children and caring for her home. Gayle was happiest when working in her yard among her plants and flowers. Mrs. Below was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, Gayle was survived by their son, Steve and Tina Below, of Huntsville, AL; their daughter, Suzie R. Below, of Taylors; a cherished granddaughter, K. Ally Below of Huntsville, AL; two sisters, Sandra Shropshire, of Greenwood, and Betty Faye and Bill Brown, of Greer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Jean Brown.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main St., Taylors, SC. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be privately held in the Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church.

Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
