Gaynelle Cuthbertson
Summerton - Gaynelle Cuthbertson, 67, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Pruitt Health Orangeburg.
Born August 13, 1952, in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Hunter Cuthbertson, Sr. and the late Gaynelle Madeline Wilson Cuthbertson. She was a Methodist and a retired hunting and fishing guide for the Clarendon Club Incorporated.
She is survived by two brothers, Ralph H. "Flip" Cuthbertson, Jr. of Florida and Herbert W. Cuthbertson of Greenville; and a sister, Anna Beth Crosby of Greenville.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020