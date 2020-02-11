Services
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory
304 N. Church St.
Manning, SC 29102
(803) 435-2179
Gaynelle Cuthbertson


1952 - 2020
Summerton - Gaynelle Cuthbertson, 67, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Pruitt Health Orangeburg.

Born August 13, 1952, in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Hunter Cuthbertson, Sr. and the late Gaynelle Madeline Wilson Cuthbertson. She was a Methodist and a retired hunting and fishing guide for the Clarendon Club Incorporated.

She is survived by two brothers, Ralph H. "Flip" Cuthbertson, Jr. of Florida and Herbert W. Cuthbertson of Greenville; and a sister, Anna Beth Crosby of Greenville.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
