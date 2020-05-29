Gene Hawkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Hawkins

Greenville - Gene Hawkins, 76, devoted husband of Joyce Cook Hawkins, for 54 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born and raised in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late William Lyman and Mary Madden Hawkins. He graduated from Parker High School and laughingly said that was where he received his PHD! In addition, he attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota FL.

He was an active member of Taylors First Baptist Church, where he was part of the Worship Ministry and Co-ed 17 Sunday School Class. Gene's career included working for WYFF News 4, formally know as WFBC-TV. Later he went on to start his own business, The Source Group, creating custom exhibits and displays for those in the Greenville area and all around the business world. Gene was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather "Geen", and friend.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Todd Hawkins, Sloan Cheves, son-in-law, Wallace Cheves; and four precious grandchildren, Beau, Darby, Eden and Rhett.

A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life service will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to Brown Family Ministries,

"brownfamilyministry.org". Anyone wishing to send a note to the family are encouraged to visit www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to you & your family!
CLAUDETTE Owens
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved