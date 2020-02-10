Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Gene Morton Clark Obituary
Gene Morton Clark

Liberty, SC

- Eugene Morton "Gene" Clark, 91, of Beverly Circle, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Born in Millville, NJ, he was a son of the late Leon and Leah Polhamus Clark.

Mr. Clark formerly worked for Kerr Glass and Durand Glass in Millville, NJ. He enjoyed playing pool and was a former member of the Senior Center in Easley. He proudly served his country in the US Navy.

Surviving are his wife of the home, Emma Farrish Murdock; a son, Donald Clark of Bridgeton, NJ; a granddaughter, Jennifer Boll (Michael); two step children, Sue Cerione of John's Island, SC and Jimmy Murdock (Danna) of Summerville, SC; and two step grandchildren, Erin and Ryan Murdock.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Eugene Morton "Gene" Clark, Jr.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. The Visitation will follow the service.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
