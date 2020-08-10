1/1
General M. Riddle Jr.
General M. Riddle, Jr.

Anderson - General Mitchell Riddle, Jr., 73, passed away on August 9, 2020.

A native of Gastonia, NC, son of the late General Mitchell Riddle, Sr., and Rosa Glassen Riddle, he was a retired security guard, and a US Marine Corps Veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Adrienne Alexander Riddle of the home; two sisters, Joyce Stackowski and Geraldine Crane both of NC and one sister-in-law, Faye Riddle of Greenville.

Mr. Riddle was predeceased by two brothers, Jack M. Riddle and Jim Riddle and two sisters, Ruby Owensby and Shirley Riddle.

A private family graveside service will be held.

The families are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
