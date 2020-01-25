|
Geneva Hood
Easley - In loving memory of Martha "Geneva" Phillips Hood, 87, wife of Wallace "Bolt" Hood, who went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late William Beattie and Christine Williams Philips. Geneva worked at Judson Mill. Caring for others was her greatest work in life. She loved her family, working in the garden and shopping. She was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Willing Workers #1 Bible Fellowship Class.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 69 years, are her granddaughter, Heather Foster (Jason), of Powdersville; 2 great grandchildren, Hannah Huffman and Case Burger; 2 great great grandchildren; a sister, Frances Black; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Ellison(Bill).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Frank Hood; grandson, Chad Frank Hood; and brother, Jack Phillips.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3:00pm Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 1:30pm - 2:45pm at the church.
The family is at the home.
Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020