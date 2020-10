Genna Ruth CameronGreer - Genna Ruth Cameron, age 39, of Greer, South Carolina passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Genna was born June 25, 1981 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Barbara Forrester Cameron and the late John William Cameron.A Memorial Service for Genna will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Camp Spearhead, 4232 SC-11, Slater-Marietta, SC 29661.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Genna's memory may be made to Camp Spearhead, 4232 SC-11, Slater-Marietta, South Carolina 29661 US, www.greenvillerec.com Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeywoodlawn.com for the Cameron family.