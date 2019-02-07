Services
Greer - George Alfred Ducharme, 69, widower of Pat Ducharme, passed away February 5, 2019.

A native of Taunton, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Eugene H. Ducharme and Evelyn L. White, an employee of Five Star Plumbing, and a member of Fellowship of Greenville.

Surviving are two brothers, Frank Ducharme of Pepperell, Massachusetts and Charles Ducharme of Hull, Massachusetts.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. James W. Starr. Inurnment will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 7, 2019
