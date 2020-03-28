Resources
Roanoke, VA - George Conrad Wilson, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, retired Presbyterian minister, left his earthly life on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Wilson; his brother, W. David Wilson; sons, George Conrad Wilson Jr. and William (Bill) Wilson; daughter, Kelly Wilson Clark; as well as nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Rev. Wilson was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and attended North Carolina State University before graduating from the University of Hawaii (Manoa) and acquiring a Master's in Business Administration from Auburn University. He lived a life of service, first as a decorated wartime officer in the United States Air Force and later as a Presbyterian minister to congregations in Donalds and Greenwood, South Carolina after graduating with a Doctor of Ministry from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. Rev. Wilson was a lifelong Christian of enduring faith whose life reflected his deeply held belief in the power of God's love to change the world.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
