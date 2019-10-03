|
George Denton Lindsay
Greenville - World War II veteran George Denton Lindsay, 97, passed away September 27, 2019. Born in Charlotte he was the son of Georgie R. and Leonard T. Lindsay.
In addition to his wife of 73 years, Dorcas Barnett Lindsay, he is survived by three children, the Rev. Beth Lindsay Templeton, G. Denton Lindsay, Jr. (Liliana), and Charles N. Lindsay (Renee); five grandchildren, David S. Templeton, III (Heather), Matthew L. Templeton (Ginger), Erin Lindsay Gambrell (Ryan), Lauren Lindsay Cole (Lee), and Kimberlyn Lindsay Gregory (Andy); and eight great grandchildren.
He was a lifelong Presbyterian and an active member, deacon, and then an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. He retired as a salesman for Dealers Supply Company.
Denton never met a stranger. His sense of humor was renowned until the day he passed. With his head full of shiny white hair and his interest in people, he brightened people's day and brought smiles to their faces. He loved model trains, woodworking, camping, and seeing how things were made. He enjoyed acting, traveling internationally, learning new skills, and reading.
He was a devoted husband and friend to his beloved wife, Dorcas. He never took off his wedding ring from the time she put it on his finger on September 22, 1946, until the day he died when she slipped it off and put it on her finger.
A Memorial Service for Denton will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00AM in The Chapel at The Foothills Retirement Community, 205 Bud Nalley Dr. Easley, SC 29642.
Memorials may be made to PCSC Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or to the .
Condolences to the family can be made at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019