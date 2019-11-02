|
|
George E. Richardson
Greenville - George Everette Richardson, III, 73, husband of Lovick Cutts Richardson, died October 31, 2019. A lifelong Greenville resident, George was the son of the late George E. Richardson, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Seaborn Richardson as well as his loving stepmother, Lilla Whitcomb Richardson.
He was a graduate of Greenville High School and Furman University. He was Co-founder and President of Computer Telephony Distributing, Inc. in Greenville.
George was an avid learner who loved sharing his varied interests with family and friends. He enjoyed reading, photography (including drone photography) and anything involving communications, computers and cars. George was a member of the Poinsett Club and a founding member of "The Boys' Club," a monthly gathering of friends who discussed and debated all topics of interest to them. In addition to his wife, Lovick, George is survived by their five children - Ashley Richardson Dill (Scott), Kelly Richardson Weekes (Billy), Anne-Lovick Jones Wilson, Grayson Jones Leverenz (Brandon), and Kenan L. Jones (Lindsey) as well as seven grandchildren - Jake Dill, Eli Dill, AnnaKate Weekes, Makayla Cisson, Ella Cisson, Wyatt Leverenz and Jasper Jones and his sister, Betsy Richardson and her husband, Mike Burgess. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, John Cutts, Bruce Cutts and Ken Daniels and sisters in-law, Nell Cutts Daniels and Cathy Cutts and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45p.m. at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel at 639 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601, with the memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the same location.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the .
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019