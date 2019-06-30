Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
George E. Syracuse

George E. Syracuse Obituary
George E. Syracuse

Taylors - George E Syracuse "Fat Cat", 79, of Taylors, SC passed away peacefully at the Syracuse Farm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his children Michelle (Don), Todd (Lynn), and Alicia (Sherrie); and grandchildren: Lee, David, Jackson, Ian, Bill, Joel, Christie, Michelle, and Riley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue Greenville, SC 29605 or Interim Health Care of Easley, 810 Powdersville Road Suite B Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
