Simpsonville - George Steven Hamby, 70, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Giles E. Hamby, Sr. and Bessie Woods Hamby.

Mr. Hamby proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hamby of Easley; three sisters; Shirley Haught of TX, Dianne Morris of Woodruff, and Vanessa Hamby of PA; and three brothers, Giles E. Hamby, Jr. of Greenville, Frank Hamby of Woodruff, and Guy Hamby of Pelzer.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 9th at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 7, 2019
