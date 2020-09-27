George Harold Westmoreland Jr.
Piedmont - George Harold Westmoreland Jr., 80, of Piedmont, husband of Virginia Beard Westmoreland died at McCall Hospice on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Walhalla, SC he was the son of the late George and Lucille Westmoreland.
George retired from Fluor in Greenville, SC as a Lead CAD. He enjoyed coaching his sons' and grandkids' teams and always had a friendly word of advice for the referees. He and Virginia were high school sweethearts from Parker where he was offered a scholarship to Furman for football. Instead, he chose to serve his country proudly as a Marine during the Vietnam War in the 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell, KY. He loved his family more than anything.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Hal (Barbara) Westmoreland and Mark (Diane) Westmoreland, all of Easley, SC; one sister, Sharon (Howard) Addis of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren, Kayla Westmoreland, Carly Westmoreland and Blake Westmoreland; two sisters-in-law, Peggy and Teresa Westmoreland; and one brother-in-law, Gary Durham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Steve Westmoreland; and his sister, Deanne Durham.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery West at 11:00 a.m. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 306 N Franklin Rd., Greenville, SC 29609 and McCall Hospice House, 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
