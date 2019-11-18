|
|
George M. Smith
Taylors - George Milton Smith, 81, passed away on November 17, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late William Paul and Beatrice Batson Smith, he was a retired employee of Johnson Controls, a US Army Korean War Veteran and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Suriviving are his wife, Myrtle McCoy Smith of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Crissie L. and Bryan K. Wood of Greer; one brother, Lee Smith of Greenville; one sister, Helen Abbott of Hanahan.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Beeks, Rev. Todd Johnson and Dr. Drew Hines.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mr. Smith was predeceased by one sister, Laura Dean Long, and three brothers, Frank, Paul, and Irvin Smith.
The family is at the home of the daughter, Crissie Wood.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019