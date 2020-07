George McCreight, Jr.Easley, SC - George "Eddie" Edward McCreight, Jr. 66, of Easley, SC, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. Born in Covington, KY. he was the son of the late George E. McCreight, Sr. and Elaine Bryson Gilstrap.Survivors include three brothers; Doug (Sandra) McCreight of Greenville, Mark (Cyndie) McCreight of Easley, and Tim (Ginger) McCreight of Powdersville he is also survived by three nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.