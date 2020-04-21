|
|
George S. Failor Sr.
- - George S.Failor Sr, passed away at his home on April 20,2020.
We will hold a service for him at a later date.
He was the widower of Margaret. He was survived by his children George Jr.(Sherry) of Taylors, Cindy Vaughn(Roger) of Honea Path, Ron(Vickie) of Greenville, & Don(Brenda) of Williamston, 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the ,508 Hampton St.,Columbia,SC 29201 or www.kidney.org
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020