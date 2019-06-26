George Thomas Wright



Greenville - George Thomas Wright, 61, of Greenville, died Friday, June 21, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Marion Earl and Marion Wright.



George was a fixture in the downtown area. He was always ready with a smile and "Hey, how ya doin'?" George was a free spirit that always spread nothing but peace, love, and happiness. He lived his life on his own terms and his own special way.



George was a music aficionado of all genres. Music was his love and life and spent a lot of time buying CDs and listening to them. He had many special bonds with many musicians.



George is survived by two brothers, Bill Wright (Jeri) and Jay Wright; "sister", McGregor Caldwell; two nieces, Elisabeth Wright and Daisy Mussetto (John); and a nephew, James Wright.



The family would like to thank the nurses on the 4th floor ICU for their extraordinary care. His nurse, Kelley Flynn in particular, was so giving and loving to him and the family.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with a reception following at the church. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Stella's Music Emporium. Please bring your musical instrument to help celebrate George's life.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.