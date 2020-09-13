1/1
George Vincent Nasrallah
George Vincent Nasrallah

- - George Vincent Nasrallah, age 79, passed away peacefully in the loving company of his children on September 6, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital following a lengthy battle with cancer. George was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Kenmore High school in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy where he greatly enjoyed traveling the world and serving his country. George graduated from University of Akron in 1974 with a degree in Industrial Management. George enjoyed a long career in the automotive industry and lived his passion for cars in his daily work eventually retiring from Spartanburg Automotive. George avidly enjoyed reading, travel, classic cars, good Middle Eastern and Italian food, political debate, and history (especially surrounding WWII and finance). George was a funloving and devoted husband to Kathy Nasrallah, the love of his life, whom he survived following 42 years of marriage. George's legacy will be carried on by his children Sabrina, Yvonne, Micheal, and Andrea as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. George inspired his family and those around him to see the world, ask many questions, to endlessly learn and enjoy even the little things in life. George was a great friend to so many and he will be sadly missed and always remembered; his unique infectious laugh will be heard by those who knew him forever.

His life will be celebrated on September 19th from 2-5pm at The Farehouse in Taylors, SC. In remembrance of his enthusiasm for reading, and in continuation of his memory, the family would request a gently loved book for a Little Library to be established in his name and/or a donation to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI; www.nami.org) in lieu of flowers.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
